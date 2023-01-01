Lyme Regis Museum

In 1814 local teenager Mary Anning found the first full ichthyosaur skeleton near Lyme Regis, propelling the town on to the world stage. An incredibly famous fossilist in her day, Miss Anning did much to pioneer the science of modern-day palaeontology. This museum, on the site of her former home, tells her story and exhibits spectacular fossils and other prehistoric finds.

The museum runs three to seven fossil-hunting walks a week (adult/child £12/6), with times dictated by the tides. It's best to book.