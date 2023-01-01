Built as a study and library for the aristocrat William Beckford in 1827, this 120ft neoclassical tower is worth visiting for its eye-popping panoramic view over Bath. A spiral staircase leads to the top-floor Belvedere, while a small collection of paintings and artefacts explores Beckford's eccentric life.

The tower is about 2 miles north of the Royal Crescent along Lansdown Rd.

A joint ticket covering Beckford's Tower, No 1 Royal Crescent, the Museum of Bath Architecture and the Herschel Museum of Astronomy costs adult/child/family £17/8/40.