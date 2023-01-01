Near Oakham, the Rutland Water Nature Reserve has 31 hides throughout the reserve and a viewing section upstairs in the Anglian Water Birdwatching Centre, which has an exhibition on the area's abundant birdlife, including ospreys, long-tailed tits, lesser whitethroats, bullfinches, garden warblers and jays. Look out too for water voles, which thrive here. The reserve's Lyndon Visitor Centre, for which tickets are valid, opens during the warmer months.