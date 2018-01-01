The Blackpool Tower Eye Admission Ticket

Discover stunning panoramic views, a 4D Cinema & look down below at Blackpool from the great glass floor. Take a trip 380ft into the sky to the top of The Blackpool Tower Eye and experience the thrilling SkyWalk. Take in the best views across the North West of England from the top of the iconic Blackpool Tower.Begin your journey to the top of the world famous Blackpool Tower with a visit to the incredible 4D cinema, and then let the special sensory effects and incredible filming bring the history of The Blackpool Tower to life in front of your eyes.Experience the thrilling SkyWalk, walk out if you dare onto the five centimetre thick glass floor to ceiling viewing platform where you can look out into the Irish Sea and see the famous Blackpool Promenade beneath you.The stylish sky high Bar 380 offers a tranquil setting to enjoy a relaxing drink whilst taking in the best views in the house.See the North West of England spread out before you with views up to the Lake District and on a clear day down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man from the top of The Blackpool Tower.