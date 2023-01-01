Old House of Keys

The former home of the Manx Parliament (lower house of the Tynwald) has been restored to its 1866 appearance – a key date in island history as it was then that the parliament voted to have its members elected by popular mandate. At 11am and 2.45pm visitors can participate in a debate on the hot topics of the day – gaining an insight into how this parliamentary democracy went about its business. You can also learn about the island's struggle for self-determination.