From Viking kings to ’70s disco, this abbey has lived its fair share of history. Founded in 1134, it was one of the island's most important centres of learning until the dissolution of the monasteries in 1534. In the late 20th century it hosted strawberry and cream tea dances as well as disco nights. There are archaeological remains strewn about the gardens, as well as a nice walk to the 14th-century Monk's Bridge. It's 2 miles north of Castletown.