Lamorna Cove

About a mile south of Mousehole is the weeny cove of Lamorna, a pocket of rocks, cliffs and pebbly sand which was a popular subject for many of the key artists of the Newlyn School. It is particularly associated with the artist SJ ‘Lamorna’ Birch, who lived on the cove, and his close associates Alfred Munnings and Laura and Harold Knight (whose story was dramatised in the 2013 film Summer in February).

There's not much to see, save for the little beach, stout quay and a huddle of cottages, but it's pretty nonetheless.