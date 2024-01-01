Lulworth Cove Visitor Centre

Dorset

Excellent displays outline how geology and erosion have combined to shape the area's remarkable shoreline. Staff can advise about walks, too.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Corfe Castle

    Corfe Castle

    8.67 MILES

    The massive, shattered ruins of Corfe Castle loom so dramatically from the landscape it's like blundering into a film set. The defensive fragments tower…

  • Sunrise behind Durdle Door, on the Jurassic Coast.

  • KINGSTON LACY, UK - SEPTEMBER 29, 2012: A view toward the country house at Kingston Lacy with landscaped gardens in Summer; Shutterstock ID 1033498075; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Kingston Lacy

    16.4 MILES

    Dorset's must-see stately home looks every inch the setting for a period drama. It overflows with rich decor, most famously in the Spanish Room, which is…

  • Needles Old & New Battery

    Needles Old & New Battery

    29.57 MILES

    The Victorian fort complex at Wight's western tip is home to two gun emplacements where engrossing displays reveal how the site was established in 1862,…

  • Maiden Castle

    Maiden Castle

    11.05 MILES

    Occupying a massive slab of horizon on the southern fringes of Dorchester, Maiden Castle is the largest and most complex Iron Age hill fort in Britain…

  • Tout Quarry

    Tout Quarry

    9.78 MILES

    Portland's white limestone has been quarried for centuries and has been used in some of the world's finest buildings, such as the British Museum and St…

  • Cerne Giant

    Cerne Giant

    16.69 MILES

    Rarely do you find such a nudge-nudge, wink-wink tourist attraction. Nude, full frontal and notoriously well endowed, this hillside chalk figure is…

Nearby Dorset attractions

1. Stair Hole Bay

0.1 MILES

Stair Hole Bay sits just a few hundred metres west of Lulworth Cove. This diminutive semicircle is almost enclosed by cliffs that feature tiny rock arches…

2. Durdle Door

1.06 MILES

Durdle Door is the poster child of Dorset's Jurassic Coast. This immense, sea-fringed, 150-million-year-old Portland stone arch was created by a…

3. Lulworth Castle

2.41 MILES

A confection in creamy, dreamy white, this baronial pile looks more like a French chateau than a traditional English castle. Built in 1608 as a hunting…

4. Monkey World

5.64 MILES

An appealing sanctuary for rescued chimpanzees, orang-utans, gibbons, marmosets and some utterly adorable ring-tailed lemurs.

5. Clouds Hill

6.68 MILES

The tiny cottage that was home to TE Lawrence (1888–1935) provides a compelling insight into a complex man. The British soldier became legendary after…

6. St Martin's on the Walls

7.84 MILES

This 11th-century church features a 12th-century fresco on the northern wall, and a marble effigy of TE Lawrence. If it's locked during normal shop hours,…

7. Sea Life

8.41 MILES

Highlights include sharks, penguins and seahorses, and talks and feeding demonstrations are held throughout the day. Tickets fall to £14 for adults and …

8. Nothe Fort

8.45 MILES

Weymouth’s photogenic 19th-century defences are studded with cannons, searchlights and 30cm coastal guns. Exhibits detail Dorset’s Roman invasion, a…