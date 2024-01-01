Green gardens and palms make Plaza Concordia an agreeable spot to catch a breeze. The kiosk occasionally holds concerts and free events.
Plaza Concordia
Western El Salvador
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.45 MILES
In the K’iche’ language Tazumal means ‘pyramid where the victims were burned.’ Archaeologists estimate that the verdant 10-sq-km Tazumal area – much of…
16.38 MILES
Alongside volcanoes in triplicate, Parque Nacional Los Volcanes has hectares of lush forest that provide sanctuary for hundreds of migrating bird species,…
10.18 MILES
Edging Guatemala, the mostly primary forest of Parque Nacional El Imposible shimmers with rivers and beautiful waterfalls. Hiking can get muddy and steep,…
20.37 MILES
The most notable sight in Santa Ana is its large neo-Gothic cathedral, which was completed in 1913. Exquisite ornate moldings cover the church's front,…
20.3 MILES
The Teatro de Santa Ana is an opulent Renaissance-style building constructed using funds from an export tax on coffee beans. The epitome of wealth, excess…
12.85 MILES
Across the highway from Chalchuapa town center and the Tazumal site sits Casa Blanca, home to some Preclassic Maya ruins set in attractive woodland. An…
6.4 MILES
Finca Santa Leticia is a coffee farm, hotel and restaurant just south of Apaneca. The highlight here is the small on-site archaeological park (admission…
0.05 MILES
This church east of Plaza Concordia has pretty azulejo floors and a stained-glass Virgin.
Nearby Western El Salvador attractions
