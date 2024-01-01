Plaza Concordia

Western El Salvador

LoginSave

Green gardens and palms make Plaza Concordia an agreeable spot to catch a breeze. The kiosk occasionally holds concerts and free events.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tazumal

    Tazumal

    12.45 MILES

    In the K’iche’ language Tazumal means ‘pyramid where the victims were burned.’ Archaeologists estimate that the verdant 10-sq-km Tazumal area – much of…

  • Parque Nacional Los Volcanes

    Parque Nacional Los Volcanes

    16.38 MILES

    Alongside volcanoes in triplicate, Parque Nacional Los Volcanes has hectares of lush forest that provide sanctuary for hundreds of migrating bird species,…

  • Parque Nacional El Imposible

    Parque Nacional El Imposible

    10.18 MILES

    Edging Guatemala, the mostly primary forest of Parque Nacional El Imposible shimmers with rivers and beautiful waterfalls. Hiking can get muddy and steep,…

  • Catedral de Santa Ana

    Catedral de Santa Ana

    20.37 MILES

    The most notable sight in Santa Ana is its large neo-Gothic cathedral, which was completed in 1913. Exquisite ornate moldings cover the church's front,…

  • Teatro de Santa Ana

    Teatro de Santa Ana

    20.3 MILES

    The Teatro de Santa Ana is an opulent Renaissance-style building constructed using funds from an export tax on coffee beans. The epitome of wealth, excess…

  • Casa Blanca

    Casa Blanca

    12.85 MILES

    Across the highway from Chalchuapa town center and the Tazumal site sits Casa Blanca, home to some Preclassic Maya ruins set in attractive woodland. An…

  • Finca Santa Leticia

    Finca Santa Leticia

    6.4 MILES

    Finca Santa Leticia is a coffee farm, hotel and restaurant just south of Apaneca. The highlight here is the small on-site archaeological park (admission…

View more attractions

Nearby Western El Salvador attractions

2. Finca Santa Leticia

6.4 MILES

Finca Santa Leticia is a coffee farm, hotel and restaurant just south of Apaneca. The highlight here is the small on-site archaeological park (admission…

3. Parque Nacional El Imposible

10.18 MILES

Edging Guatemala, the mostly primary forest of Parque Nacional El Imposible shimmers with rivers and beautiful waterfalls. Hiking can get muddy and steep,…

4. Tazumal

12.45 MILES

In the K’iche’ language Tazumal means ‘pyramid where the victims were burned.’ Archaeologists estimate that the verdant 10-sq-km Tazumal area – much of…

5. Casa Blanca

12.85 MILES

Across the highway from Chalchuapa town center and the Tazumal site sits Casa Blanca, home to some Preclassic Maya ruins set in attractive woodland. An…

6. Parque Nacional Los Volcanes

16.38 MILES

Alongside volcanoes in triplicate, Parque Nacional Los Volcanes has hectares of lush forest that provide sanctuary for hundreds of migrating bird species,…

7. Iglesia El Calvario

20.02 MILES

El Calvario has undergone numerous hardships and catastrophes since its initial construction in the early 19th century. Today it's an imposing place that…

8. Iglesia El Carmen

20.22 MILES

Santa Ana's trifecta of Catholic churches is rounded out by El Carmen, which was damaged during the 2001 earthquake after nearly two centuries of…