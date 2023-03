One of the major monuments of the Kharga Oasis is the Graeco-Roman temple of Qasr Al Zayyan, in the ancient village of Takhoneourit. The town, mostly unexcavated, was an important stop on the desert route to Esna. The small sandstone temple, part of a fortress, was dedicated to Amon-Hibis, and consists of a court leading to the sanctuary with a beautiful cult-niche, and a chamber with a staircase to the roof.