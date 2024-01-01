Temple of An Nadura

Western Desert

LoginSave

Located on a hill to the right of the main road when heading north from Al Kharga town, the Temple of An Nadura has strategic views of the area and once doubled as a fortified lookout. It was built during the reign of Roman emperor Antoninus Pius (AD 138–61) to protect the oasis. Now badly ruined, the superb vistas here are ideal for sunset adulation.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ancient christian necropolis of Al Bagawat in Egypt.

    Necropolis of Al Bagawat

    1.28 MILES

    It may not look like much from afar, but this necropolis is one of the earliest surviving and best-preserved Christian cemeteries in the world. About 1km…

  • The ruins of Qasr Al Labakha in the desert.

    Qasr Al Labakha

    14.94 MILES

    Set amid a desertscape of duney desolation, Qasr Al Labakha is a micro-oasis some 40km north of Al Kharga. Scattered among sandy swells and rocky shelves…

  • Qasr Al Ghueita

    Qasr Al Ghueita

    25.27 MILES

    The garrison’s massive outer walls enclose a 25th-dynasty sandstone temple, dedicated to the Theban triad Amun, Mut and Khons. In later centuries, the…

  • Temple of Hibis

    Temple of Hibis

    0.74 MILES

    The town of Hebet (‘the Plough’, now corrupted into Hibis) was the capital of the oasis in antiquity, but all that remains today is the well-preserved…

  • Monastery of Al Kashef

    Monastery of Al Kashef

    1.82 MILES

    Dominating the cliffs 2km to the north of the Necropolis of Al Bagawat, the ruined Monastery of Al Kashef is strategically placed to overlook what was one…

  • Ain Umm Al Dabadib

    Ain Umm Al Dabadib

    19.57 MILES

    This impressive fort sits on a ridge rising grandly out of the desert plains about 20km west of Qasr Al Labakha. It has one of the most complex…

  • Al Kharga Museum of Antiquities

    Al Kharga Museum of Antiquities

    1.5 MILES

    Designed to resemble the architecture of the nearby Necropolis of Al Bagawat, this two-storey museum is an old-school dusty trove of archaeological finds…

  • Qasr Al Zayyan

    Qasr Al Zayyan

    3.98 MILES

    One of the major monuments of the Kharga Oasis is the Graeco-Roman temple of Qasr Al Zayyan, in the ancient village of Takhoneourit. The town, mostly…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Desert attractions

1. Temple of Hibis

0.74 MILES

The town of Hebet (‘the Plough’, now corrupted into Hibis) was the capital of the oasis in antiquity, but all that remains today is the well-preserved…

2. Necropolis of Al Bagawat

1.28 MILES

It may not look like much from afar, but this necropolis is one of the earliest surviving and best-preserved Christian cemeteries in the world. About 1km…

3. Al Kharga Museum of Antiquities

1.5 MILES

Designed to resemble the architecture of the nearby Necropolis of Al Bagawat, this two-storey museum is an old-school dusty trove of archaeological finds…

4. Monastery of Al Kashef

1.82 MILES

Dominating the cliffs 2km to the north of the Necropolis of Al Bagawat, the ruined Monastery of Al Kashef is strategically placed to overlook what was one…

5. Qasr Al Zayyan

3.98 MILES

One of the major monuments of the Kharga Oasis is the Graeco-Roman temple of Qasr Al Zayyan, in the ancient village of Takhoneourit. The town, mostly…

6. Qasr Al Labakha

14.94 MILES

Set amid a desertscape of duney desolation, Qasr Al Labakha is a micro-oasis some 40km north of Al Kharga. Scattered among sandy swells and rocky shelves…

7. Ain Umm Al Dabadib

19.57 MILES

This impressive fort sits on a ridge rising grandly out of the desert plains about 20km west of Qasr Al Labakha. It has one of the most complex…

8. Qasr Al Ghueita

25.27 MILES

The garrison’s massive outer walls enclose a 25th-dynasty sandstone temple, dedicated to the Theban triad Amun, Mut and Khons. In later centuries, the…