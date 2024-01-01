Located on a hill to the right of the main road when heading north from Al Kharga town, the Temple of An Nadura has strategic views of the area and once doubled as a fortified lookout. It was built during the reign of Roman emperor Antoninus Pius (AD 138–61) to protect the oasis. Now badly ruined, the superb vistas here are ideal for sunset adulation.
Temple of An Nadura
Western Desert
