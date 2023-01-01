Dominating the cliffs 2km to the north of the Necropolis of Al Bagawat, the ruined Monastery of Al Kashef is strategically placed to overlook what was one of the most important crossroads of the Western Desert – the point where the Darb Al Ghabari from Dakhla crossed the Darb Al Arba’een (Forty Days Rd). The magnificent mud-brick remains date back to the early Christian era. Once five storeys high, much of it has collapsed, but you can see the tops of the arched corridors that criss-crossed the building.

To get here, walk or drive on the left-hand track from the Necropolis of Al Bagawat for about 2km.