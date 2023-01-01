Set amid a desertscape of duney desolation, Qasr Al Labakha is a micro-oasis some 40km north of Al Kharga. Scattered among sandy swells and rocky shelves are the remains of a towering four-storey Roman fortress, two temples and a vast necropolis where more than 500 mummies have been unearthed (you can still see human remains in the tombs). Day trips to Labakha can be arranged by Al Kharga's tourist office, with prices starting at around US$150 per vehicle.