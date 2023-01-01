Tomb of Ay (No 25)

This tomb, in the southern group, is the finest at Tell Al Amarna, with the images reflecting the importance of Ay and Tiyi. Scenes include the couple worshipping the sun and Ay receiving rewards from the royal family, including red-leather riding gloves. Ay wasn’t buried here, but in the west valley beside the Valley of the Kings at Thebes.

Ay’s titles were simply ‘God’s Father’ and ‘Fan-Bearer on the King’s Right Hand’, and he was vizier to three pharaohs before becoming one himself (he succeeded Tutankhamun and reigned from 1327 to 1323 BC). His wife Tiyi was Nefertiti’s wet nurse.