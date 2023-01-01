Tomb of Ahmose (No 3)

Ahmose, whose title was ‘True Scribe of the King, Fan-Bearer on the King’s Right Hand’, was buried in the northern cemetery. Much of his tomb decoration was unfinished: the left-hand wall of the long corridor leading to the burial chamber shows the artists’ different stages. The upper register shows the royal couple on their way to the Great Temple of Aten, followed by armed guards. The lower register shows them seated in the palace listening to an orchestra.