Tomb of Panehsy (No 6)

The tomb of Panehsy, chief servant of the Aten in Akhetaten, retains the decorated facade most others have lost. Inside, scenes of the royal family, including Nefertiti driving her chariot and, on the right wall of the entrance passage, Nefertiti’s sister Mutnodjmet, later married to Pharaoh Horemheb (1323–1295 BC), with dwarf servants. Panehsy appears as a fat old man on the left wall of the passage between the two main chambers.

With the end of the ancient rites, Copts created a Christian community around these tombs and Panehsy's tomb was converted to a church. Two of the first chamber’s four columns were removed by the Copts and an apse was added. The remains of painted angel wings can be seen on the walls.