The necropolis of Beni Hasan occupies a range of east-bank limestone cliffs some 20km south of Minya. Most of the superb tombs date from the 11th and 12th dynasties (2125–1795 BC), the 39 upper tombs belonging to nomarchs (local governors). Only four are currently open to visitors, but they are worth the trouble of visiting for their beauty and for the insight they provide into daily life and ­political tensions of the period.

The rest house is occasionally open for drinks.