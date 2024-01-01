Akhenaten Museum

Northern Nile Valley

LoginSave

The new Akhenaten Museum on the east bank is now complete, but no date has been set for its opening. If the Egyptian authorities can swing it, it will be home, for some months at least, to the iconic bust of Queen Nefertiti (now in Berlin) as well as treasures from the nearby Tell Al Amarna excavations.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beni Hasan

    Beni Hasan

    13.24 MILES

    The necropolis of Beni Hasan occupies a range of east-bank limestone cliffs some 20km south of Minya. Most of the superb tombs date from the 11th and 12th…

  • Tuna Al Gebel

    Tuna Al Gebel

    24.87 MILES

    Tuna Al Gebel was the necropolis of Hermopolis; about 5km past the village of Tuna Al Gebel you'll find the catacombs and tombs of the residents and…

  • Tomb of Amenemhat (No 2)

    Tomb of Amenemhat (No 2)

    13.09 MILES

    Amenemhat was a 12th-dynasty governor of Oryx. His tomb is the largest and possibly the best at Beni Hasan and, like that of Khnumhotep, its impressive…

  • Speos Artemidos

    Speos Artemidos

    14.74 MILES

    If the guardian allows, you can follow a cliffside track that leads southeast for about 2.5km and then some 500m into a wadi to the rock-cut temple called…

  • Tomb of Baqet (No 15)

    Tomb of Baqet (No 15)

    13.18 MILES

    Baqet was an 11th-dynasty governor of the Oryx nome (district). His rectangular tomb chapel has seven tomb shafts and some well-preserved wall paintings…

  • Tomb of Petosiris

    Tomb of Petosiris

    24.79 MILES

    The Tomb of Petosiris, a high priest of Thoth from the late period (between the Persian and Greek conquests), is unusual because it copies the form of…

  • Tomb of Khnumhotep (No 3)

    Tomb of Khnumhotep (No 3)

    13.2 MILES

    Khnumhotep was governor during the early 12th dynasty, and his detailed ‘autobiography’ is inscribed on the base of walls that contain the most detailed…

  • Tomb of Kheti (No 17)

    Tomb of Kheti (No 17)

    13.15 MILES

    Kheti, Baqet’s son, inherited the governorship of the Oryx nome from his father. His tomb chapel, with two of its original six papyrus columns intact, has…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Nile Valley attractions

1. Zawiyyet Al Mayyiteen

1.43 MILES

On the east bank about 7km southeast of town, this large Muslim and Christian cemetery, called Zawiyyet Al Mayyiteen (Place of the Dead), consists of…

2. Frazer Tombs

3.2 MILES

Five kilometres south of Tihna Al Gebel, the Frazer Tombs date back to the 5th and 6th dynasties. These Old Kingdom tombs are cut into the east-bank…

3. Deir Al Adhra

9.35 MILES

The clifflike Gebel At Teir (Bird Mountain) rises east of the Nile, some 93km south of Beni Suef and 20km north of Minya. The mountain takes its name from…

4. Tomb of Amenemhat (No 2)

13.09 MILES

Amenemhat was a 12th-dynasty governor of Oryx. His tomb is the largest and possibly the best at Beni Hasan and, like that of Khnumhotep, its impressive…

5. Tomb of Kheti (No 17)

13.15 MILES

Kheti, Baqet’s son, inherited the governorship of the Oryx nome from his father. His tomb chapel, with two of its original six papyrus columns intact, has…

6. Tomb of Baqet (No 15)

13.18 MILES

Baqet was an 11th-dynasty governor of the Oryx nome (district). His rectangular tomb chapel has seven tomb shafts and some well-preserved wall paintings…

7. Tomb of Khnumhotep (No 3)

13.2 MILES

Khnumhotep was governor during the early 12th dynasty, and his detailed ‘autobiography’ is inscribed on the base of walls that contain the most detailed…

8. Beni Hasan

13.24 MILES

The necropolis of Beni Hasan occupies a range of east-bank limestone cliffs some 20km south of Minya. Most of the superb tombs date from the 11th and 12th…