The Tomb of Petosiris, a high priest of Thoth from the late period (between the Persian and Greek conquests), is unusual because it copies the form of what has come to be labelled as a Ptolemaic temple. Like his elaborate sarcophagus in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Petosiris's tomb is a fascinating mix. Although built in the reign of Nectanebo II, it shows both Persian and Greek influence. There are wonderful coloured reliefs of farming and of the deceased being given offerings, as well as others of daily life. The rectangular inner chamber is supported by four pillars. The burial chamber is beneath the centre of this space.