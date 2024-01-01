About 7km south of Taba and 250m off the Egyptian coast, this tiny islet in turquoise waters is dominated by the much-restored Castle of Salah Ad Din. The castle was originally a fortress built by the Crusaders in 1115, but was captured and expanded by Saladin in 1170 as a bulwark against feared Crusader penetration south from Palestine.
Pharaoh’s Island
Sinai
