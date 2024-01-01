Turtle Bay

Sharm El Sheikh

Mostly used as a drift dive, with coral pinnacles at the southern end and salad corals to the north. Depth: 9m to 24m. Rating: intermediate. Access: shore or boat.

  • Tropical fish at coral reef in the Red sea in Ras Mohammed national park, Sinai peninsula in Egypt.

    Ras Mohammed National Park

    10.29 MILES

    The waters surrounding this peninsula, 20km west of Sharm El Sheikh, are home to spectacular coral reefs, including the world-famous Shark and Jolanda…

  • Sandy coral reef in shallow Ras Um Sid, Egypt.

    Ras Um Sid

    1.75 MILES

    One of the best dive sites in the area, Ras Um Sid features a spectacular gorgonian forest along a dramatic drop-off that hosts a great variety of reef…

  • Colorful Rainbow wrasse fish in Thomas reef, Red Sea, Egypt.

    Thomas Reef

    10.37 MILES

    The smallest, but easily the most spectacular, of the Tiran reefs, Thomas is home to steeply plunging walls that are lined with soft coral, schooling fish…

  • Dunraven

    Dunraven

    15.32 MILES

    The Dunraven sank in 1876 on its way from Bombay to Newcastle. Today the wreck, found at the southeast tip of Sha’ab Mahmud, is encrusted in coral and…

  • Cargo from the wreck of the Yolanda at the tip of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

    Shark & Jolanda Reefs

    13.71 MILES

    This two-for-one special off the southern tip of Ras Mohammed is among the most famous dives in the Red Sea and rated one of the top five dives in the…

  • Nabq Protectorate

    Nabq Protectorate

    18.22 MILES

    Thirty-five kilometres north of Sharm El Sheikh, Nabq is the largest coastal protectorate on the Gulf of Aqaba. Named after an oasis that lies within its…

  • Gardens

    Gardens

    3.11 MILES

    At the perennially popular Gardens there are actually three sites in one. Near Garden is home to a lovely chain of pinnacles; Middle Garden features a…

  • Amphoras

    Amphoras

    0.09 MILES

    A good choice for a drift dive, this dive site gets its name from an Ottoman shipwreck found here which was carrying a cargo of amphoras. Not much remains…

