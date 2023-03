Originally designated as the final resting place of General Horemheb, this tomb became irrelevant in 1323 BC when its intended occupant seized power from Pharaoh Ay. Soon afterwards, Pharaoh Horemheb (1323–1295 BC) commissioned the building of a new tomb in the Valley of the Kings. The tomb at Saqqara was never put to use, but it yielded a number of exquisite reliefs that are displayed around the world.