You can only peer at this structure from the parking area by the Bent Pyramid. The oddly shaped, tower-like pyramid was built by Amenemhat III (1855–1808 BC), but has completely collapsed. The mudbrick remains contain a maze of corridors and rooms designed to deceive tomb robbers. Thieves did manage to penetrate the burial chambers but left behind a number of precious funerary artefacts that were discovered in 1993.