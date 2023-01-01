Salango Archaeological Museum

A fascinating collection of more than 245 ceramics pieces is exhibited here. Objects date from 3000 BC to 1500 AD and account the settlements of the Valdivia, Machalilla, Chorrera Engoroy, Bahia and Guangala peoples. Archaeologists are still making discoveries in this very spot, and there's a lab for research on-site. The museum has 11 cabins (per person $15) on the beach for those wanting to stay and get involved with archaeology projects and research (by prior arrangement only).

The Festival de la Balsa Manteña takes place annually on October 12th, and sees locals sail replicas of traditional bamboo boats along the shore. These boats would have been used for trade and to transport goods as far as Mexico. The museum is on the northern edge of Salango, a block in from the beach.