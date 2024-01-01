Fritz the Whale

Fritz the humpback whale washed up dead on the beach 40km south of Puerto López in 2004. His skeleton was recovered with the help of Hosteria Mandala and some nonprofit organizations, and the restored skeleton, impressive in size and scale, sits on the Malecon just south of Cafe Madame as an educational tool, with signage in four languages.
