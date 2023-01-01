Archaeological Museum

Well worth a visit. Spanish-speaking guides explain the significance of the artifacts, including well-preserved ancient tools, ceramics and funeral urns. The informative tour continues a short walk away at the Manta site, believed to have been an important political capital of the Manta people, with approximately 400 buildings, some waiting for more complete excavation. In 2016 archeologists started excavating one house, where they found more than 250 objects. You can peer right into the structure.

Experts discovered the ancient peoples used to bury their relatives inside their houses, and archeologists found five tombs in the first 11 meters of the recently excavated house. They also discovered a kitchen with snake, deer and fish bones – an indication of the ancient diet.