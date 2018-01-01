Welcome to Montañita

The beachfront village of Montañita is a party place with a surfing problem. There's a laid-back atmosphere and steady stream of cosmopolitan backpackers, with as many South Americans as gringos. Cheap digs and a Rasta vibe mean some travelers put down temporary roots, paying their way by hair braiding, jewelry making or staffing the front desk at a guesthouse. Montañita is ideal for the kind of person who, regardless of age, baulks at the typical restaurant dress code: bare feet and no shirt is practically de rigueur here.

Starting at $32.49

$498.56 Classic

Ecuador Beaches & Coastal Adventure

Cities, beach, exploring, beach – we know the choice between kickin’ it on the shore and seeing all those sites can be a tough one, so we got rid of the struggle. Exploring highlights along Ecuador’s scenic coast will give you that laid-back vibe with a little extra sweetness when you get to stop at a cacao-farming hacienda. With time to see the colonial cities of Quito and Cuenca, you can then chill out in surfer’s paradise, Montañita. See? Debates aren’t so hard to win after all.
$1999 Classic

Ecuador Encompassed

If you don’t want to leave Ecuador without seeing as much as you can but with some time to chill, we don’t blame you ­– where better to get centred than the lateral centre of Earth? With nearly three weeks to explore, you’ll have plenty of time to do it all. Learn about traditional Quichua culture in the Amazon, wander the streets of cities like Quito and Cuenca, then enjoy the chill vibes in the surf town of Montañita.
