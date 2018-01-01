Welcome to Montañita

The beachfront village of Montañita is a party place with a surfing problem. There's a laid-back atmosphere and steady stream of cosmopolitan backpackers, with as many South Americans as gringos. Cheap digs and a Rasta vibe mean some travelers put down temporary roots, paying their way by hair braiding, jewelry making or staffing the front desk at a guesthouse. Montañita is ideal for the kind of person who, regardless of age, baulks at the typical restaurant dress code: bare feet and no shirt is practically de rigueur here.