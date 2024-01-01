Catedral de Ibarra

Northern Highlands

The altars at this baroque-influenced cathedral are covered in gold leaf, and Troya’s paintings of the 12 apostles adorn the pillars.

  • Bald eagle on a handler's arm at the Otavalo Condor Park.

    Parque Cóndor

    11.84 MILES

    Get an up-close view of Andean condors, as well as eagles, owls, falcons and hawks, at this Dutch-owned foundation, which rehabilitates these and other…

  • Crafts Market

    Crafts Market

    13.05 MILES

    Plaza de Ponchos, the nucleus of the crafts market, is filled every day with vendors selling woolen goods, such as rugs, tapestries, blankets, ponchos,…

  • Reserva Ecológica Cotacachi-Cayapas

    Reserva Ecológica Cotacachi-Cayapas

    17.44 MILES

    This 204,420-hectare reserve is by far the largest protected area of Ecuador’s western Andean habitats. Altitude ranges from about 200m above sea level…

  • Laguna de Cuicocha

    Laguna de Cuicocha

    16.02 MILES

    Head 18km west from Cotacachi and you’ll come upon this eerily still, dark lagoon cradled in a collapsed volcanic crater at 3100m. Some 3km wide and 200m…

  • Tahuantinsuyo Weaving Workshop

    Tahuantinsuyo Weaving Workshop

    10.73 MILES

    Jose Rafael Maldonado, Miguel Andrango's son-in-law, now runs the day-to-day operations of this internationally famous weaving family business, in its…

  • El Lechero

    El Lechero

    12.55 MILES

    While this tree outside Otavalo is famous for its magical healing powers, it's much more reliable as a great picnic spot, romantic or otherwise, and for…

  • Cascadas de Peguche

    Cascadas de Peguche

    11.47 MILES

    Most visitors head out this way to see the Cascadas de Peguche, a series of falls sacred to locals – visitors are still welcome, however, during Inti…

  • Cementerio

    Cementerio

    13.76 MILES

    Each Monday and Thursday morning, groups of Otavaleños summit the Calle de las Almas (Street of Souls) to this hillside cemetery, sharing meals, songs,…

Nearby Northern Highlands attractions

2. Parque Pedro Moncayo

0.04 MILES

This gorgeous palm-filled plaza is dominated by the baroque-influenced cathedral. The altars are covered in gold leaf, and Troya’s paintings of the 12…

3. Centro Cultural Ibarra

0.14 MILES

A small, impressive collection of 14th- to 19th-century religious paintings and archaeological galleries featuring prehistoric ceramics and gold artifacts…

4. Parque La Merced

0.15 MILES

Also known as Peñaherrera, the city’s main plaza was built at the beginning of the 19th century. The main feature of the Iglesia de la Merced is a gold…

5. Iglesia de la Merced

0.2 MILES

Features a gold-leaf-covered altar for the Virgen de la Merced, patron saint of the armed forces. The church holds a special mass in remembrance of the…

6. Iglesia de Santo Domingo

0.25 MILES

At the north end of Bolívar you’ll find the quaint Parque Santo Domingo. The Dominican church behind this small park houses La Virgen del Rosarío, a…

7. Obelisk

0.36 MILES

A 30m-high white obelisk honors Miguel de Ibarra's founding of the city in 1606.

8. Iglesia de la Dolorosa

0.42 MILES

Of neo-Romanesque design with a single nave, this church was rebuilt after the devastating earthquake of 1987.