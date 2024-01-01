The altars at this baroque-influenced cathedral are covered in gold leaf, and Troya’s paintings of the 12 apostles adorn the pillars.
Catedral de Ibarra
Northern Highlands
11.84 MILES
Get an up-close view of Andean condors, as well as eagles, owls, falcons and hawks, at this Dutch-owned foundation, which rehabilitates these and other…
13.05 MILES
Plaza de Ponchos, the nucleus of the crafts market, is filled every day with vendors selling woolen goods, such as rugs, tapestries, blankets, ponchos,…
Reserva Ecológica Cotacachi-Cayapas
17.44 MILES
This 204,420-hectare reserve is by far the largest protected area of Ecuador’s western Andean habitats. Altitude ranges from about 200m above sea level…
16.02 MILES
Head 18km west from Cotacachi and you’ll come upon this eerily still, dark lagoon cradled in a collapsed volcanic crater at 3100m. Some 3km wide and 200m…
Tahuantinsuyo Weaving Workshop
10.73 MILES
Jose Rafael Maldonado, Miguel Andrango's son-in-law, now runs the day-to-day operations of this internationally famous weaving family business, in its…
12.55 MILES
While this tree outside Otavalo is famous for its magical healing powers, it's much more reliable as a great picnic spot, romantic or otherwise, and for…
11.47 MILES
Most visitors head out this way to see the Cascadas de Peguche, a series of falls sacred to locals – visitors are still welcome, however, during Inti…
13.76 MILES
Each Monday and Thursday morning, groups of Otavaleños summit the Calle de las Almas (Street of Souls) to this hillside cemetery, sharing meals, songs,…
1. Museo Arqueológico y Etnográfico Atahualpa
0.04 MILES
Several small galleries with fascinating pre-Columbian artifacts unearthed in the area. The majority of objects – including ceramic ceremonial pieces and…
0.04 MILES
0.14 MILES
A small, impressive collection of 14th- to 19th-century religious paintings and archaeological galleries featuring prehistoric ceramics and gold artifacts…
0.15 MILES
Also known as Peñaherrera, the city’s main plaza was built at the beginning of the 19th century. The main feature of the Iglesia de la Merced is a gold…
0.2 MILES
Features a gold-leaf-covered altar for the Virgen de la Merced, patron saint of the armed forces. The church holds a special mass in remembrance of the…
0.25 MILES
At the north end of Bolívar you’ll find the quaint Parque Santo Domingo. The Dominican church behind this small park houses La Virgen del Rosarío, a…
0.36 MILES
A 30m-high white obelisk honors Miguel de Ibarra's founding of the city in 1606.
0.42 MILES
Of neo-Romanesque design with a single nave, this church was rebuilt after the devastating earthquake of 1987.