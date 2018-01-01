Welcome to Ibarra

More than any other northern population, the largest city north of Quito feels urban, and moves to the everyday rhythms of its mix of Afro-Ecuadorians (each October 8 the city hosts a large Afrodescendientes festival), indígenas and mestizos. Known as la ciudad blanca (the white city), most of the buildings have been turned into ordinary shops and there's a bustling commercial atmosphere. Several beautiful plazas with towering palms and baroque churches lend it a distinctively sophisticated feel.

Volcán Imbabura looms impressively nearby and Laguna de Yahuarcocha (in Kichwa it means 'Lake of Blood' for the nearly 30,000 Caranqui warriors killed by the forces of Incan emperor Huayna Capac) is only 3km northeast. Today, it's joggers, cyclists and paddleboaters who occupy the lakeshore. Throw in a couple of small, interesting museums, a worthwhile train journey, good cafes and proximity to Otavalo and other indígena villages, and you might wonder why the tourism infrastructure is fairly lacking.

