Volcán Imbabura looms impressively nearby and Laguna de Yahuarcocha (in Kichwa it means 'Lake of Blood' for the nearly 30,000 Caranqui warriors killed by the forces of Incan emperor Huayna Capac) is only 3km northeast. Today, it's joggers, cyclists and paddleboaters who occupy the lakeshore. Throw in a couple of small, interesting museums, a worthwhile train journey, good cafes and proximity to Otavalo and other indígena villages, and you might wonder why the tourism infrastructure is fairly lacking.
Our Itinerary: -07:30 : Registration at the Otavalo train station. -08:00 : Departure from the train. Music, crafts and gastronomy at the San Roque station and visit to the Imbabura Textile Factory Museum, at Andrade Marín. Visit to wood carvers in San Antonio. -11:25 : Departure from Ibarra to Salinas, crossing the Ambi River canyon and impressive tunnels. -13:15 : Guided visit to Salinas: murals, undertakings, interpretation centers. -14:00 : Typical lunch in Salinas de Ibarra. In the afternoon return to Otavalo by train. -17:55 : Arrive at the Otavalo train station (Domingos up to Ibarra at 16:35 and from this station by bus to Otavalo). End of services