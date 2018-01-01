Welcome to Ibarra

More than any other northern population, the largest city north of Quito feels urban, and moves to the everyday rhythms of its mix of Afro-Ecuadorians (each October 8 the city hosts a large Afrodescendientes festival), indígenas and mestizos. Known as la ciudad blanca (the white city), most of the buildings have been turned into ordinary shops and there's a bustling commercial atmosphere. Several beautiful plazas with towering palms and baroque churches lend it a distinctively sophisticated feel.

