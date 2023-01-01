Parque Nacional Sangay

This 2710-sq-km national park contains three of Ecuador’s most magnificent volcanoes – the mightily active Sangay, the remittently active Tungurahua and the extinct El Altar. Because the park ranges from glaciated mountain tops to tropical rainforests, it offers flora, fauna and terrain of immense diversity. The two official park entrances (not always manned) are near the Hacienda Releche, the access point to El Altar, and just north of Pondoa, the access point for Tungurahua.