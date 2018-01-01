Welcome to The Quilotoa Loop

The Quilotoa Loop is a bumpy, ring-shaped road that travels from the Panamericana far into the backcountry of Cotopaxi province. Along the way you’ll encounter colorful indigenous markets, a crystal-blue lake that the local people believe has no bottom, a community of painters who are preserving the legends of the Andes, and ancient trails that meander in the shadow of snowcapped volcanoes. The isolation of the loop brings you into contact with lots of Kichwa-speaking indigenous people and their centuries-old way of life.

Several villages offer lodgings, and most travelers go from one place to the next by bus, hired truck or their own two feet. Consider timing your trip to coincide with one of the many market days. Zumbahua has a Saturday market, and Guantualo has a Monday market. Saquisilí's Thursday market is not to be missed.

Ecuador Multisport

Speed is the watchword for this high-adrenaline active tour around Ecuador. Across nine action-packed days, you’ll bike near Cotopaxi (an Andean stratovolcano), raft down rushing rivers, trek the lush foothills of Baños, and much, much more. Best of all, you’ll always travel with an experienced and passionate CEO who knows the quickest and most scenic routes to wherever you’re headed. Remember, you’re here for a great time, not a long time; slather on that sunscreen, strap on your helmet, and hit the road/trail/surf!
Active Ecuador & Peru

Speed is the watchword for this high-adrenaline active tour around Ecuador and Peru. Across sixteen action-packed days, you’ll bike near Cotopaxi (an Andean stratovolcano), raft down rushing rivers, trek the iconic Inca Trail, and much, much more. Best of all, you’ll always travel with an experienced and passionate CEO who knows the quickest and most scenic routes to wherever you’re headed. Remember, you’re here for a great time, not a long time; slather on that sunscreen, strap on your helmet, and hit the road/trail/surf!
The Quilotoa Loop in detail