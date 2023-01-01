The thing about the beach at Boca Chica is that it’s in Boca Chica. This means that despite the powdery white sand and tranquil waters, it’s unlikely to be a relaxing experience. Flanked by Av Caracol and Av 24 de Junio, Playa Boca Chica is lined with coconut palms and food stands, restaurants and bars. During the day, the beach is filled with locals and foreigners, and vendors selling everything from fruit to cigars to large canvases of Haitian paintings.

The view is unfortunately of loading cranes and a sugar refinery in the distance.