Governor’s House

Obock is where French colonialism all began. In 1862, the Afar sultans of Obock sold their land to the French, and construction of the town began. But it was soon eclipsed by Djibouti City. All that remains of its past glory as the capital is this stately house (the first official building erected on the site).
27.31 MILES
The focal point of the European Quarter is Place du 27 Juin 1977 (Place Ménélik). With its whitewashed houses and Moorish arcades, this vast square is a…
27.41 MILES
The vast and chaotic Place Mahmoud Harbi (Place Rimbaud) is dominated by the minaret of this imposing mosque, Djibouti City’s most iconic building.
27.48 MILES
The vast Place Mahmoud Harbi (aka Pl Rimbaud), which is dominated by the minaret of the great Hamoudi Mosque, Djibouti City’s most iconic building, is…
27.02 MILES
In the early evening, the walk along the causeway northwest of the centre makes a very pleasant stroll. The Moorish-inspired presidential palace (not open…
Plateau du Serpent & Îlot du Héron
26.29 MILES
These adjoining neighbourhoods north of the centre are residential areas where you’ll find many of the foreign embassies and residences, as well as lavish…
1.23 MILES
The eerily quiet Cimetière Marin (Marine Cemetery), on the western outskirts of town, contains the graves of French soldiers who died from fever on their…
27.36 MILES
Spreading along Blvd de Bender are the stalls of this popular market. Crammed with every type of souvenir from woodcarvings to clothing, it’s a colourful…
4.84 MILES
About 6km east of the centre, this well-kept lighthouse is worth a gander. It’s completely isolated, and there’s an eerie atmosphere.
