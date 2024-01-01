Governor’s House

Djibouti

Obock is where French colonialism all began. In 1862, the Afar sultans of Obock sold their land to the French, and construction of the town began. But it was soon eclipsed by Djibouti City. All that remains of its past glory as the capital is this stately house (the first official building erected on the site).

