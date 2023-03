The focal point of the European Quarter is Place du 27 Juin 1977 (Place Ménélik). With its whitewashed houses and Moorish arcades, this vast square is a strange mix of the Arab and the European. It’s lined with cafés, bars, restaurants and shops.

The European Quarter is connected to the Plateau du Serpent area to the north by the Blvd de la République, along which many of the principal administrative buildings can be found.