Église Éthiopienne Orthodoxe Tewahido St Gabriel du Soleil

Djibouti City

LoginSave

In a street running parallel to Blvd de la République, this Orthodox church, which is popular with the Ethiopian community, is well worth a peek.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Decan

    Decan

    4.44 MILES

    Weary of the hustle and bustle of Djibouti City? Have a soft spot for endangered species? The well-organised wildlife refuge Decan is about 10km south of…

  • Place du 27 Juin 1977 (Place Menelik) at the heart of the European Quarter, Djibouti City, Djibouti, Africa

    European Quarter

    0.5 MILES

    The focal point of the European Quarter is Place du 27 Juin 1977 (Place Ménélik). With its whitewashed houses and Moorish arcades, this vast square is a…

  • The Hamoudi Mosque in the European Quarter of Djibouti City, Djibouti, Africa

    Hamoudi Mosque

    0.59 MILES

    The vast and chaotic Place Mahmoud Harbi (Place Rimbaud) is dominated by the minaret of this imposing mosque, Djibouti City’s most iconic building.

  • African Quarter

    African Quarter

    0.69 MILES

    The vast Place Mahmoud Harbi (aka Pl Rimbaud), which is dominated by the minaret of the great Hamoudi Mosque, Djibouti City’s most iconic building, is…

  • L’Escale

    L’Escale

    0.8 MILES

    In the early evening, the walk along the causeway northwest of the centre makes a very pleasant stroll. The Moorish-inspired presidential palace (not open…

  • Plateau du Serpent & Îlot du Héron

    Plateau du Serpent & Îlot du Héron

    0.54 MILES

    These adjoining neighbourhoods north of the centre are residential areas where you’ll find many of the foreign embassies and residences, as well as lavish…

  • Cimetière Marin

    Cimetière Marin

    26.18 MILES

    The eerily quiet Cimetière Marin (Marine Cemetery), on the western outskirts of town, contains the graves of French soldiers who died from fever on their…

  • Les Caisses Market

    Les Caisses Market

    0.56 MILES

    Spreading along Blvd de Bender are the stalls of this popular market. Crammed with every type of souvenir from woodcarvings to clothing, it’s a colourful…

View more attractions

Nearby Djibouti City attractions

1. Cathedral

0.19 MILES

The cathedral has been recently restored and is one of the most eye-catching buildings along Blvd de la République.

2. European Quarter

0.5 MILES

The focal point of the European Quarter is Place du 27 Juin 1977 (Place Ménélik). With its whitewashed houses and Moorish arcades, this vast square is a…

3. Plateau du Serpent & Îlot du Héron

0.54 MILES

These adjoining neighbourhoods north of the centre are residential areas where you’ll find many of the foreign embassies and residences, as well as lavish…

4. Les Caisses Market

0.56 MILES

Spreading along Blvd de Bender are the stalls of this popular market. Crammed with every type of souvenir from woodcarvings to clothing, it’s a colourful…

5. Hamoudi Mosque

0.59 MILES

The vast and chaotic Place Mahmoud Harbi (Place Rimbaud) is dominated by the minaret of this imposing mosque, Djibouti City’s most iconic building.

6. African Quarter

0.69 MILES

The vast Place Mahmoud Harbi (aka Pl Rimbaud), which is dominated by the minaret of the great Hamoudi Mosque, Djibouti City’s most iconic building, is…

7. L’Escale

0.8 MILES

In the early evening, the walk along the causeway northwest of the centre makes a very pleasant stroll. The Moorish-inspired presidential palace (not open…

8. Decan

4.44 MILES

Weary of the hustle and bustle of Djibouti City? Have a soft spot for endangered species? The well-organised wildlife refuge Decan is about 10km south of…