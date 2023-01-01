In the early evening, the walk along the causeway northwest of the centre makes a very pleasant stroll. The Moorish-inspired presidential palace (not open to the public) marks one end, the harbour of L’Escale, the other. The little marina is home to a variety of boats, from the traditional and picturesque Arab dhows to the simple local fishing skiffs and ferries to Tadjoura and Obock.

Further north, running almost parallel to L’Escale, is the city’s port proper, access to which is restricted. From the marina you can see the imposing cranes and cargo boats.