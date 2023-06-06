Shop
Taroko National Park (太魯閣國家公園; Tàilǔgé Gúojiā Gōngyuán), the east coast's top tourist attraction, really puts the formosa (beautiful) into Taiwan's historic name. The park covers 1200 sq km, rising from sea level to over 3700m, incorporating 27 peaks over 3000m. Almost all Taiwan's bio-geographical zones are represented here, along with half the island's plant and animal species. But most visitors come to see just one area – the eponymous 18km-long gorge whose marble walls rise out of the blue-green Liwu River with a crowded backdrop of green mountainsides soaring above and several enticing hiking trails clinging to cliff edges. It's one of Asia's scenic wonders.
This 18km marble-walled gorge is Taroko National Park's crown jewel. It's a must-see attraction whether you're hiking its trails, peering at its…
Very steep rock-and-forest mountainsides north of Taroko descend directly into the sea from several hundred metres' altitude. That means that roads and…
Picturesque for its setting, backed by toweringly steep mountainsides, this small shrine sits above a gushing spring that pours out onto the rocks below,…
Nearing completion at the time of research, a breathtaking new suspension footbridge at Bulowan will soon cross the gorge, dizzyingly high above the river…
This half-kilometre slice of gorge-side old road twists and turns between rock-cut pillars and minitunnels, reminding visitors of how the Taroko route…
Falling a total of around 200m, this waterfall is in fact a pair of cascades, only parts of which are visible from the viewing bridge. To get there, you…
Driving beyond Tianxiang, the zigzagging road climbs steadily up through the forested mountainsides, with many appealing vistas. One of the best that also…