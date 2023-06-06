Overview

Taroko National Park (太魯閣國家公園; Tàilǔgé Gúojiā Gōngyuán), the east coast's top tourist attraction, really puts the formosa (beautiful) into Taiwan's historic name. The park covers 1200 sq km, rising from sea level to over 3700m, incorporating 27 peaks over 3000m. Almost all Taiwan's bio-geographical zones are represented here, along with half the island's plant and animal species. But most visitors come to see just one area – the eponymous 18km-long gorge whose marble walls rise out of the blue-green Liwu River with a crowded backdrop of green mountainsides soaring above and several enticing hiking trails clinging to cliff edges. It's one of Asia's scenic wonders.