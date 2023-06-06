Outer Hebrides

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Sandy beach with dunes near Solas, North Uist, Uist, Outer Hebrides, Scotland, UK

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Overview

The Western Isles, or Na h-Eileanan an Iar in Gaelic – also known as the Outer Hebrides – are a 130-mile-long string of islands lying off the northwest coast of Scotland. There are 119 islands in total, of which the five main inhabited islands are Lewis and Harris (two parts of a single island, although often described as if they are separate islands), North Uist, Benbecula, South Uist and Barra. The middle three (referred to collectively as ‘Uist’ by locals) are connected by road-bearing causeways.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Turquoise waters of Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris.

    Luskentyre

    Outer Hebrides

    Luskentyre is one of the biggest and most beautiful beaches in Scotland, famed for its acres of low-tide white sands and turquoise waters. A minor road…

  • Arnol Black House restored thatched old cottage Isle of Lewis; Shutterstock ID 49442545; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Arnol Blackhouse

    Outer Hebrides

    One of Scotland’s most evocative historic buildings, the Arnol Blackhouse is not so much a museum as a perfectly preserved fragment of a lost world. Built…

  • x-default

    Callanish Standing Stones

    Outer Hebrides

    The Callanish Standing Stones, 15 miles west of Stornoway on the A858 road, form one of the most complete stone circles in Britain. It is one of the most…

  • Eriskay

    Eriskay

    Outer Hebrides

    There's not much to see on Eriskay, but you'll pass through it on the way to the car ferry that crosses to Ardmhor at the northern end of Barra; Eriskay…

  • Gallan Head

    Gallan Head

    Outer Hebrides

    Gallan Head, 3 miles north of Uig, was once an RAF radar station and surveillance post until it was abandoned in the 1960s. The old military camp, ringed…

  • Butt of Lewis

    Butt of Lewis

    Outer Hebrides

    The Butt of Lewis – the extreme northern tip of the Hebrides – is windswept and rugged, with a very imposing lighthouse, pounding surf and large colonies…

  • Lews Castle

    Lews Castle

    Outer Hebrides

    The Baronial mansion across the harbour from Stornoway town centre was built in the 1840s for the Matheson family, then owners of Lewis; it was gifted to…

  • Kisimul Castle

    Kisimul Castle

    Outer Hebrides

    Castlebay takes its name from the island fortress of Kisimul Castle, first built by the MacNeil clan in the 11th century. A short boat trip (weather…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Outer Hebrides

Filter by interest:

The Kylesku Bridge spanning Loch a' Chàirn Bhàin in the Scottish Highlands, which is a landmark on the North Coast 500 tourist driving route.

Hiking

How I traveled around Scotland on an extremely tight budget

Apr 8, 2022 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Outer Hebrides with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.