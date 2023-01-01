The Baronial mansion across the harbour from Stornoway town centre was built in the 1840s for the Matheson family, then owners of Lewis; it was gifted to the community by Lord Leverhulme in 1923. A major redevelopment completed in 2017 saw it converted to luxury self-catering accommodation, but the grand public rooms on the ground floor are free to visit when not in use. There's also an excellent cafe, one of the few local eateries to open on Sundays.

The beautiful wooded grounds, criss-crossed with walking trails, are open to the public and host the Hebridean Celtic Festival.