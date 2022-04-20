Carrapateira

Surf-central Carrapateira is a tranquil, pretty, spread-out village, with two nearby beaches whose lack of development and strong swells attract a hippy, surf-dude crowd. The coast along here is wild, with copper-coloured and ash-grey cliffs covered in speckled yellow and green scrub, backing creamy, wide sands.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museu do Mar e da Terra da Carrapateira

    Museu do Mar e da Terra da Carrapateira

    Carrapateira

    The Carrapateira Land & Sea Museum is a must for visitors – surfers or otherwise. Up a steep hill 200m east of the town square, its contemporary design…

  • Praia de Vale Figueira

    Praia de Vale Figueira

    Carrapateira

    One of the more remote west-coast beaches, this wide, magnificent stretch of sand has an ethereal beauty, backed by stratified cliffs hazy in the ocean…

  • Praia da Bordeira

    Praia da Bordeira

    Carrapateira

    Bordered by a river on its southern side that often forms a shallow warm-water lagoon, beautiful Praia da Bordeira is a mammoth swathe of sand merging…

  • Praia do Amado

    Praia do Amado

    Carrapateira

    Known for its exposed, left- and right-handed beach breaks that work year-round, surfer favourite Praia do Amado is 2.3km southwest of the town square.

