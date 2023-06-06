Choquequirao

Choquequirao is an Incan site in south Peru, similar in structure and architecture to Machu Picchu. The ruins are buildings and terraces at levels above and below Sunch'u Pata, the truncated hill top

Remote, spectacular, and still not entirely cleared, the ruins of Choquequirao are often described as a mini–Machu Picchu. This breathtaking site at the junction of three rivers currently requires a challenging two-day hike each way, though you will be happy if you budget more time for it.

  • Llama Terraces

    Llama Terraces

    Choquequirao

    Discovered only in 2002 by archaeologist Percy Paz, these steep terraces on the backside of the ruins feature unique stonework resembling that found in…

  • Lower Plaza

    Lower Plaza

    Choquequirao

    The first area of the ruins you approach coming from the campground, these include the great terraces, topped by a plaza area that leads to a Hall of…

  • House of the Priests

    House of the Priests

    Choquequirao

    While no one is sure about the use of these two walled-off buildings, their excellent structure and dominating location, off to one side of the usnu,…

  • Eastern Terraces

    Eastern Terraces

    Choquequirao

    Visible as you approach the ruins from Marampata, these steep terraces are only partially excavated. They are worth exploring for a closer look at the…

  • Upper Plaza

    Upper Plaza

    Choquequirao

    On the truncated peak, follow the water channel up from the lower plaza to these ruins that include a niche house and carved upper fountain.

  • Usnu

    Usnu

    Choquequirao

    This huge leveled platform was likely a ceremonial center. Enjoy the spectacular 360-degree views of the Vilcabamba range from here.

  • Ridge Group

    Ridge Group

    Choquequirao

    A residential area with inferior building quality where the lower classes may have lived.

