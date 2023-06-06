Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Remote, spectacular, and still not entirely cleared, the ruins of Choquequirao are often described as a mini–Machu Picchu. This breathtaking site at the junction of three rivers currently requires a challenging two-day hike each way, though you will be happy if you budget more time for it.
Choquequirao
Discovered only in 2002 by archaeologist Percy Paz, these steep terraces on the backside of the ruins feature unique stonework resembling that found in…
Choquequirao
The first area of the ruins you approach coming from the campground, these include the great terraces, topped by a plaza area that leads to a Hall of…
Choquequirao
While no one is sure about the use of these two walled-off buildings, their excellent structure and dominating location, off to one side of the usnu,…
Choquequirao
Visible as you approach the ruins from Marampata, these steep terraces are only partially excavated. They are worth exploring for a closer look at the…
Choquequirao
On the truncated peak, follow the water channel up from the lower plaza to these ruins that include a niche house and carved upper fountain.
Choquequirao
This huge leveled platform was likely a ceremonial center. Enjoy the spectacular 360-degree views of the Vilcabamba range from here.
Choquequirao
A residential area with inferior building quality where the lower classes may have lived.
Get to the heart of Choquequirao with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Peru $25.99