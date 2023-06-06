Panama Canal

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cruise ship sailing underneath the Centennial Bridge, Panama Canal.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

One of the world’s greatest marvels, the Panama Canal stretches 50mi (80km) from Panama City on the Pacific side to Colón on the Atlantic side. Around 14,500 vessels pass through each year, and ships worldwide have traditionally been built with the dimensions of the canal’s original locks (1083ft long and 110ft wide/ 330m long and 33.5m wide) in mind.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Panama City, Panama - march 2018: Ship crossing the Panama Canal, Miraflores Locks, Panama City; Shutterstock ID 1055607245; Your name (First / Last): Alicia Johnson; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Panama

    Miraflores Visitors Center

    Panama Canal

    The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…

  • Cementerio Francés

    Cementerio Francés

    Panama Canal

    This cemetery in Paraíso on the road to Gamboa about 5km north of the Pedro Miguel Locks dates from between 1880 and 1889. Though there are just 300…

  • Pedro Miguel Locks

    Pedro Miguel Locks

    Panama Canal

    North past the Miraflores Locks, the Pedro Miguel Locks can be seen from the highway to Gamboa. One hundred meters beyond the locks there’s a parking…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Panama Canal

Filter by interest:

Canas Island is one of a group of islands that make up the Pearl Islands in Panama Alicia Johnson / Lonely Planet

Wildlife & Nature

Cruising to adventure in Panama

Aug 29, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Panama Canal with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.