With its rocky interior of palm oases and gorgeous rim of sandy beaches, Masirah is the typical desert island. Used variously as a staging post for trade in the Indian Ocean and as home to fishermen attracted by the rich catches of kingfish, lobster and prawn, Masirah is home to flamingos and herons that patrol the coast by day and armies of ghost crabs that march ashore at night. With a rare gastropod, the Eloise, and large turtle-nesting sites, the island is justifiably fabled as a naturalist’s paradise.
Jebel Humr (274m) is the highest point of Masirah’s hilly backbone and a climb up this flat-topped mountain is recommended for the wonderful view of the…
Little is known about the history of Masirah island, except that it was once inhabited by Bahriya tribespeople, shipwrecked from Salalah. They were wiped…
The small town of Hilf, a 3km string of jetties, shops and fish factories in the northwest of Masirah, is home to most of the island's tiny population…
With no sights to speak of, you may be wondering why anyone comes to Masirah, but stand on the headland at Ras Abu Ar Rasas and the reason becomes…
