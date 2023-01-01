Safa'iq Grave Site

Little is known about the history of Masirah island, except that it was once inhabited by Bahriya tribespeople, shipwrecked from Salalah. They were wiped out by an epidemic around 300 years ago, and their tombstones can still be seen at this grave site in Safa'iq. Two rocks are usually the only indication of a grave for men, with three rocks for women, so the elaborate inscriptions are surprising. The site is easy to miss: look uphill from the island road, 6km north of Sur Masirah.