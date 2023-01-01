Jebel Humr (274m) is the highest point of Masirah’s hilly backbone and a climb up this flat-topped mountain is recommended for the wonderful view of the island it affords, especially at sunset. The plateau is strewn with fossils. Wear good shoes as the scree can be quite dangerous towards the top. It takes about 30 minutes to hike up the left rump of the mountain and scramble over the rim.

To get here, head out of Hilf in the direction of Sur Masirah, turn left at the sign for A’Samar and scout around the wadi until the mountain comes into view.