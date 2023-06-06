Taupo & the Ruapehu Region

Ngauruhoe volcano (2291m) on edge of Tongariro massif.

Overview

Welcome to the New Zealand you've been waiting for, a picturesque landscape characterised as much by volcanic mountains as it is by bodies of water and native forest. Much of it is thanks to the Taupo Volcanic Zone – a line of geothermal activity that stretches via Rotorua to Whakaari (White Island) in the Bay of Plenty. It’s beautiful, but it's what's on the inside that counts: thermal activity bubbling beneath the surface that's responsible for some of the North Island's star attractions, including the country's largest lake and the three snowcapped peaks of Tongariro National Park.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Huka Falls.

    Huka Falls

    Taupo

    The Waikato, New Zealand’s longest river, squeezes through a narrow chasm at Huka Falls, making the dramatic 11m drop into a surging crystal-blue…

  • Orakei Korako geothermal park, New Zealand.

    Orakei Korako

    Taupo

    Tucked away from other more popular thermal fields, Orakei Korako is (since the destruction of the Pink and White Terraces, at least) arguably NZ's most…

  • Taupō Museum

    Taupō Museum

    Taupo

    This small but fascinating museum has an excellent Māori gallery and quirky displays, which include a 1960s caravan set up as if the occupants have just…

  • Maori rock carving at Mine Bay, Lake Taupo, North Island, New Zealand.

    Māori Rock Carvings

    Taupo

    Accessible only by boat or kayak, these 14m-high carvings were etched into the cliffs near Mine Bay by master carver Matahi Whakataka-Brightwell in the…

  • Mt Ruapehu

    Mt Ruapehu

    Taupo & the Ruapehu Region

    Mt Ruapehu (2797m) is the North Island's highest mountain and one of the world’s most active volcanoes. One year-long eruption began in March 1945,…

  • Lake Rotokura

    Lake Rotokura

    Taupo & the Ruapehu Region

    For some peaceful moments away from the mountains, consider a walk to this bush-smothered lake, the centrepiece of the Lake Rotokura Ecological Reserve,…

  • Aratiatia Rapids

    Aratiatia Rapids

    Taupo

    Two kilometres off SH5, this gorge was a spectacular part of the Waikato River until a hydroelectric dam was plonked across the waterway, shutting off the…

  • Craters of the Moon

    Craters of the Moon

    Taupo

    This geothermal area sprang to life when hydroelectric tinkering around the power station in 1958 caused water levels to fall. The pressure shifted,…

