Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
They say that the state of Tabasco has more water than land, and looking at all the lagoons, rivers and wetlands on the map you can certainly see why, especially during the rainy season. It’s always hot and sweaty here, but marginally less so when you catch a breeze along the Gulf of Mexico or venture into the southern hills. Travelers to Villahermosa and coastal Tabasco should note the region is subject to seasonal floods, though few travelers linger in Tabasco longer than it takes to see the outstanding Olmec stone sculpture in Villahermosa’s Parque-Museo La Venta. Located north of Chiapas and abutting the Gulf of Mexico, Tabasco is the site of extensive onshore and offshore oil exploitation by Mexico’s state oil company (Pemex).
Tabasco
Surrounded by jungle trees and little visited by tourists, the small but impressive Maya ruins of ancient Comalcalco are the most westerly known Maya…
Reserva de la Biosfera Pantanos de Centla
Tabasco
This 3030-sq-km biosphere reserve protects a good part of the wetlands around the lower reaches of two of Mexico’s biggest rivers, the Usumacinta and the…
Centro de Interpretación Uyotot-Ja
Tabasco
The Reserva de la Biosfera Pantanos de Centla visitor center, the Centro de Interpretación Uyotot-Ja, or ‘Casa de Agua, ’ is 13km along the road to the…
Tabasco
The Maya ceremonial site of Malpasito is 600m (signposted) uphill from the village of the same name. Apart from the beautiful setting, what’s remarkable…
Tabasco
The beautiful jungle park Villa Luz mixes botanical wonders with sulphur-blue waterfalls, blind 'sardines' living in dark caves, swimming pools, monkeys,…
Tabasco
Though most monuments from La Venta are at Villahermosa’s Parque-Museo La Venta, this ancient Olmec ceremonial site still fascinates as the largest and…
Tabasco
Hacienda La Luz, one of several local plantations making chocolate from home-grown cacao, offers informative guided tours (a basic tour is one hour, but…
Tabasco
Grutas del Coconá is a large cavern with pools, bats, plenty of stalactites and stalagmites. Guides can be hired to explore the cave in more depth or to…
Get to the heart of Tabasco with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99