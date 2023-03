Grutas del Coconá is a large cavern with pools, bats, plenty of stalactites and stalagmites. Guides can be hired to explore the cave in more depth or to take you to explore other undeveloped caves nearby.

Pools in the cave contain strange blind fish. There is also a weird rock formation that looks suspiciously like Christ. Oh yeah, it's also said to contain the Fountain of Eternal Youth. All this for just M$50!

Take a ‘Grutas’ combi from Calle Bastar, beside Teapa’s central church.