Casa de los Azulejos

This lovely historic home, diagonally opposite the Palacio Gobierno, is more interesting for its Spanish tiles, than its museum contents (which tell the story of the region's history). Constructed between 1889 and 1915, each room is covered in a series of unique, and very stunning, Catalan tiles. There are 42 different patterns, with influences of Moorish, Gothic, Baroque and Renaissance styles throughout. The building later housed the city's first pharmacy before it was turned into a museum.