Museo Regional de Antropología

Villahermosa's excellent regional anthropology museum (even the shiny modern building it's housed in is impressive) holds some stunning exhibits on Olmec, Maya, Nahua and Zoque cultures in Tabasco – including Tortuguero #6, the infamous tablet solely responsible for the dire 'end of world' predictions forecast for December 21, 2012, which just goes to show that you can't believe everything you read! It's in the CICOM complex, a 15-minute walk from Zona Luz and just south of the Paseo Tabasco bridge.